Even though you're stuck at home during the COVID-19 quarantine, that doesn't mean you can't do things to help others.

A growing trend nationwide are people making their own donation centers on their front porch. If you have extra amounts of toilet paper, paper towels, or canned food, you can create your own makeshift pantry to help those in need during the crisis.