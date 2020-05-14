Things To Do: Find happiness and battle a robot

Yale's new online course about realizing what makes you happy is the most popular class in the Ivy League school's history.

If you're getting bored playing the same games with the same people every day, why not battle a robot?

Google has a new game called "Quick, Draw" where you draw something using a mouse or finger on your screen, and the computer tries to guess what you drew. It's like Pictionary meets artificial intelligence.

If that doesn't make you happy, maybe this will.

Yale is offering a new online course, with enrollment starting Thursday, May 14, that is all about creating your own inner-happiness. It's called The Science of Well-Being, and it's meant to make you think what truly makes you happy.