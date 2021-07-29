National Chicken Wing Day 2021 deals and offers

Thursday, July 29 is National Chicken Wing Day! How will you be celebrating?

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — For all the chicken lovers out there, indulge in your favorite go-to by taking advantage of these sweet deals and offers that we compiled.

7-Eleven: If you’re looking to order in, 7-Eleven is offering a buy-one, get-one free deal on five-count bone-in wings via the 7-Eleven delivery app. That’s 10 classic bone-in wings for the price of $5.

If you’re planning on stopping by, 7-Eleven stores are offering a buy-one, get-one free offer on boneless chicken wing skewers to 7Rewards loyalty members.

In other words, a typical order of eight wings usually costs $3, but on National Chicken Wing Day, customers can get two skewers or 16 boneless wings for the small price of $3.

Buffalo Wild Wings: If you really want to test how many wings you can eat, Buffalo Wild Wings is offering a BONGO deal on boneless wings. Double up and receive a free order of boneless wings by purchasing the same item.

Applebee’s: From July 19 to August 15, Applebee’s is offering a dinner and a movie deal. With every $25 dollars spent in one transaction in the restaurant, through take-out or Applebee’s Delivery, customers will receive a free movie ticket to Disney’s Jungle Cruise.

Earn up to four movie tickets and plan to go see Jungle Cruise on July 30, the movie's release date.

Hooters: Hooters is offering an exclusive deal of all-you-can-eat wings for only $15.99 from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. to dine-in guests only.

Wing Basket: Wing Basket will be holding their grand opening in Harrisburg at the Union Square Shopping Plaza from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m., where they will be giving out free samples, flyers with a 10% off discount on your order, and plenty of food.