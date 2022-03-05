The Weeknd announces tour with stops in Philadelphia, Washington D.C.

The Weeknd has announced his "After Hours Til Dawn" tour with a few stops near our area.

Editor's note: The above video is from Feb. 2021.

The Grammy award-winning artist will head out on his stadium tour performing his latest album, "Dawn FM", beginning in July.

On July 14, The Weeknd will perform at the Philadelphia Eagles' home stadium, Lincoln Financial Field.

Just over two weeks later, on July 30, he will perform at the home of the Washington Commanders, FedEx Field.

The North American leg of the tour is set to feature 18 stops in all, and is also said to feature Grammy nominated artist Doja Cat.

Both artists have seen their popularity rise in recent years, with The Weeknd performing the Super Bowl LV halftime show in Feb. 2021.