Titanic: The Exhibition is sailing to the National Harbor this fall

This one-of-a-kind exhibition is docking right here in DMV for the time.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARYLAND, USA — A Titanic exhibition is sailing to Maryland.

“Titanic: The Exhibition” is a narrative journey that sheds light on the passengers and crew that were aboard the mammoth ship, that sunk in the North Atlantic. The exhibition will open at the National Harbor on October 21.

The exhibit was created by Musealia an award-winning curating company. This exhibition sailed to the ports of New York City and London, where they found much success and garnered rave reviews.

The Titanic was the biggest ship ever built during its time. At over 800ft long the ship could carry over 2400 people. The Titanic was on its way to New York City when it hit an iceberg on the night of April 14, 1912. By the following morning, The Titanic had sunk.

The exhibition will run through December 10 on a timed entry basis. Tickets are available for purchase through Fever’s marketplace. Ticket prices for children 12 and under are $20.50, adult tickets are $29.50.

Personal artifacts from those who were onboard will be on display for the time ever in DMV. The exhibition will have about 200 objects from passengers and crew retelling the human side of the story. The Musealia team wants visitors to feel connected to those who lost their lives on that ship back on April 15, 1912, through testimonies and detailed recreation of the ship’s interior.