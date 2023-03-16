John Mayer, Jack Johnson, The Lumineers headline Oceans Calling Festival

Tickets are available with a pre-sale code starting Thursday

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Ocean City, Maryland is getting ready for a three-day music festival with big names including John Mayer, Incubus, Weezer, Alanis Morissette and Sheryl Crow. Presale tickets for the Oceans Calling Festival go on sale Thursday for the festival scheduled for the last weekend of September.

The festival will happen on the iconic Ocean City Boardwalk at Ocean City Inlet Beach. It will bring fans over 40 artists across three stages.

Beyond music from the likes of Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats and Third Eye Blind, the festival will also feature globally acclaimed chefs Robert Irvine from "Restaurant Impossible" and Amanda Freitag, a regular judge on "Chopped," giving cooking demos that celebrate the region, hosted by actor Jason Biggs.

The Jolly Roger at the Pier amusement park, located inside the festival grounds, will be fully operational for festival goers, as admission will be included within each Oceans Calling Festival ticket purchase, creating a one-of-a-kind experience.

Many of the acts performing this year were on the bill for the 2022 festival, which was canceled due to weather.

Ticket types include 1-Day and 3-Day, GA, GA+, VIP and Platinum Tickets, for more information and to purchase tickets, click here.

Check out the lineup poster below: