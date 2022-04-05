2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony red carpet in Los Angeles

This year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees include Eminem, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Pat Benatar, Dolly Parton and Carly Simon.

LOS ANGELES — It’s time to roll out the red carpet as the 2022 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony moves to the west coast at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

Media personality and actor Bevy Smith will host the 90-minute red carpet live stream, which is set to start at 8 p.m. EST Saturday. You can watch all of the red carpet coverage live inside this story, so be sure to check back once the event begins.

SiriusXM will also broadcast live backstage coverage and commentary starting at 8 p.m. Saturday on Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Radio (channel 310) and VOLUME on the SiriusXM app. The Faction Talk channel (103) will feature induction night recaps starting Nov. 7.

You'll have to wait a bit longer to watch the actual induction ceremony, however, because it won't air until 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 on HBO.

So who's being inducted this year? Check out the full list below...

PERFORMER CATEGORY

Pat Benatar

Duran Duran (first-time nominee)

Eminem (first-time nominee, first year eligible)

Eurythmics

Dolly Parton (first-time nominee)

Lionel Richie (first-time nominee)

Carly Simon (first-time nominee)

*This category honors bands and solo artists who have created music in their careers with originality, impact and influence that has changed the course of rock 'n' roll.

MUSICAL EXCELLENCE AWARD

Judas Priest

Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis

*This category honors non-performing industry officials who have made a major influence on the creative development and growth of rock 'n' roll and music that has impacted youth culture.

EARLY INFLUENCE AWARD

Harry Belafonte

Elizabeth Cotten

*This category honors artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have made a dramatic impact on the industry.

AHMET ERTEGUN AWARD

Allen Grubman

Jimmy Iovine

Sylvia Robinson

*This category represents “artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.”

Read in-depth bios of each 2022 inductee HERE.