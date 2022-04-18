New trailer for 'Thor: Love and Thunder' released

The teaser shows Chris Hemsworth's God of Thunder in the mood to take some time away from being a superhero (yeah, like that will last).

YORK, Pa. — The first teaser trailer for Marvel's "Thor: Love and Thunder" hit the internet on Monday, and while there are no plot spoilers, there are definitely some big revelations.

First, the God of Thunder announces his plan to take some time away from being a superhero in the aftermath of "Avengers: End Game." (We'll see how that plan turns out for him.)

Second, the Guardians of the Galaxy appear to have a prominent role, at least based on the number of times they appear in the trailer.

Third, Thor's love interest from previous films, the astrophysicist Jane Foster, appears to have a new look -- and a new weapon that appears to be a repaired Mjolnir, the war hammer destroyed by Thor's sister, Hela, in "Thor: Ragnarok."

Could Foster (Natalie Portman), who was notably absent from the third Thor film and the events of "Avengers: Infinity War" and "Avengers: End Game," be taking up the God of Thunder mantle herself? We'll find out soon enough.

There are scant glimpses of other favorite characters from Thor lore, including Valkyrie, who is now in charge of New Asgard, and the rock monster Kang, portrayed by director Taika Waititi (who also directed and starred in "Ragnarok").

There do not appear to be any glimpses of the film's villain, Gorr the God Butcher, played by former "Batman" star Christian Bale, or Zeus, who is played by "Gladiator" star Russell Crowe, but we know they'll be in the movie.