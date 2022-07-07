Mecum Auctions will return to Harrisburg's Farm Show Complex July 27-30

There will be an estimated 1,200 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, Hot Rods, customs and more expected to cross the auction block.

Mecum Auctions, the world’s largest collector car auction company, will return to the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg on July 27-30.

There will be an estimated 1,200 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, exotics, Hot Rods, customs and more expected to cross the auction block, the company said in a press release.

Among featured vehicles consigned to the Mecum Harrisburg 2022 auction is a selection from the Dan The Oil Man Collection, including a Bloomington Gold Certified and multiple-time NCRS Top Flight-winning 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe (Lot S57) presented in its correct Sebring Silver paint and boasting a no-expense-spared, nut-and-bolt restoration.

It’s one of only 2,610 produced with the fuel-injected 327/360 HP engine, and features a 4-speed manual transmission with factory shifter.

Also from the collection is a factory R-code 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 Fastback (Lot S56) with the Drag Pack and featuring a matching-numbers 428 Super Cobra Jet V-8 engine and a close-ratio 4-speed manual transmission. It features a Black Jade exterior with gold longitudinal tape striping over a black Clarion-knit vinyl upholstery interior.

Two vintage Plymouths will be offered from the Dan The Oil Man Collection as well, including a 1970 Plymouth AAR Cuda (Lot S58) with an A833 4-speed manual transmission and a 1970 Plymouth GTX (Lot S58.1) that’s finished in FK5 Deep Burnt Orange Metallic with a very rare V1G Gator-grain vinyl top and powered by a matching-numbers 440 6-BBL V-8 engine and an A833 4-speed manual transmission.

Variety in Harrisburg is represented among additional featured lots by vehicles like a 1985 Lamborghini Countach LP500S Quattrovalvole (Lot S130.1) that is one of 321 produced between 1982-85 and has a metric odometer that reads 18,000 kilometers.

A marvelously restored 1950 GMC 5-Window Pickup (Lot F136) adds to the assortment boasting a 228 CI 6-cylinder engine, as does a 1930 Ford Model A Roadster Pickup (Lot F108.1) that has received the Model A Restorers Club MARC of Excellence and Master Restoration awards, the Model A Ford Club of America Award of Excellence for the Restored Class, an AACA National First Prize in 2007, and an AACA Senior Grand National First Prize in 2009.

Those interested in consigning a vehicle for auction at Mecum Harrisburg 2022 may find complete details about the consignment process and pricing at Mecum.com.

Bidder registration is available online in advance and on-site at the auction for $200, and it includes admission for two persons to the four auction days.

For those unable to attend in person, an online-only bidder option is available for $100, and options for phone bidding are available as well.

General admission tickets can be purchased in advance online for $20 per person, per day, and for $30 at the door and online after July 26; children 12 and younger receive complimentary admission.