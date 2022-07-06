Department of Military and Veteran Affairs' holds annual fishing tournament

They gathered at Clark Creek for an afternoon of fishing, friendly competition, and cake, of course.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Dozens of American military heroes from Pennsylvania spent their Tuesday afternoon mingling and catching fish during the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs' adjutant fishing tournament.

The four-hour long event was hosted by the Dauphin County Anglers & Conservationists at Clark Creek.

Anglers came from all over Pennsylvania including the Delaware Valley Veterans' Home in Philadelphia as well as veterans' centers in both Scranton and Spring City.

According to officials, events like angling tournaments help folks get out and socialize.

“It's, again, not sitting around the home watching television, it's to get out, get some fresh air, and get some sunshine," Gene Mizdail, admissions and marketing coordinator for the Bureau of Veterans' Homes, said.

The annual fishing tournament is one example of how resident welfare fund donations are used to help residents benefit from a wide variety of social events and independent activities.

These donations offset costs to take veterans into the community to maintain a stimulating and active lifestyle, event organizers say.