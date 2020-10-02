WATCH: Idina Menzel performs with 9 other Elsas for Oscars 'Frozen' performance

The Oscars brought together the world's Elsas for the first time at the Academy Awards.

It was an international affair at the Oscars for Idina Menzel's performance of "Frozen II's" "Into The Unknown."

Menzel was joined by nine other women who voice Elsa in various non-English languages in the Disney film. .

Joining Menzel include Willemijn Verkaik (voice of Elsa on the film's Germany release), Maria Lucia Heiberg Rosenberg (Denmark), Lisa Stokke (Norway), Takako Matsu (Japan), Carmen Garcia Saenz (Latin America), Kasia Łaska (Poland), Anna Buturlina (Russia), Gisela (Spain) and Gam Wichayanee (Thailand).

This year's Oscars will feature performances of each of the nominees for best original song, including "Into the Unknown."

Actor Josh Gad, who voices Olaf in the "Frozen" franchise, introduced the performance and even dropped a joke referencing John Travola's legendary failure pronouncing Menzel's name at the 2014 Oscars.

"But as a dad to two girls and the American Olaf, the iconic and brilliant Idina Menzel, pronounced exactly how it is spelled, is our Elsa," Gad said.

The group sang alongside Norwegian singer-songwriter Aurora, from the song's original track.

The Associated Press Contributed to this report.