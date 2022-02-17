The other side of the school of witchcraft and wizardry | Center Stage

For seven years, a certain boy wizard went to a certain school and conquered evil. This is not his story.

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. — It's a comedic re-telling of the Harry Potter franchise, sort of. After all, the entire title of the show is Puffs: or, Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic.

"You just laughed your butt off for the past two hours and that always feels good," Morgan Vallie, who plays Megan Jones, said.

But you don't need to have read thousands of pages or sat through 16+ hours of film with the famous franchise to enjoy this production.

"At its core, there's a story really different that people can enjoy, even if you don't know the books or films," Josh Miccio, who plays Cedric and Mr. Voldy, said.

And in the comedy, plenty to love and take home with you.

"People should walk away knowing that they are enough in this world," Miccio said.

You can visit the world of Puffs this weekend at Allenberry Playhouse with Keystone Theatrics in Boiling Springs, Cumberland County, through February 27th.

Across the rest of Central Pennsylvania, you can visit a variety of worlds on the stage.

