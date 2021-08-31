City of York urges residents to prepare for rain, potential flooding brought by Ida

The city is urging residents to avoid intersections and roadways that are prone to flooding when the storm arrives Wednesday.

YORK, Pa. — The City of York is urging residents to prepare for rain and potential flooding Wednesday as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida makes its way through the area.

If possible, the city said, residents are asked to avoid the following intersections and areas that are prone to flooding during the upcoming storm:

S. Sherman Street at E. King Street

S. George Street at E. Princess Street

Roosevelt Avenue between Rt. 30 and Marbrook Dr.

N. Broad Street at E. Philadelphia Street

Gross Park

Maryland Avenue at Roosevelt Avenue

Pennsylvania Avenue at Roosevelt Avenue

N. Hartley Street at Lincoln Street

S. Duke Street at Merion Rd.

S. Newberry Street at W. King Street

"If residents have any concerns about storm drains and inlets, please call the City of York Highway Department at 717-849-2320 to inform us as soon as possible," the city said in a press release. "If there is trash or debris on a storm drain, please help The City of York by removing it so water can flow freely into the storm drain without disruption."

The city is also asking residents to avoid placing trash outside that is not stored in a proper receptacle during the storm.