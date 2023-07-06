Canadian wildfire smoke in Central Pa. | PHOTO GALLERY

Smoke from the Canadian wildfires has infiltrated Pennsylvania, causing hazardous air conditions and a haze that has lasted for days. Here are some of the shots.

The National Weather Service says the smoke and haze of the Canadian wildfires are impacting visibility across the Commonwealth. The visibility issues are being observed by nearly everyone in the area.

Environmental experts say the unhealthy air quality levels have not been this high in two decades.

Smoke from wildfires in eastern Canada is the main driver of the poor air quality, causing unhealthy levels of fine particulate matter to enter the region.

Experts urge people to stay indoors until the conditions improve.

They also suggest setting home air conditioner units on the air recirculation setting and keeping a close eye on symptoms.

Here are some of the shots of the smoke around Central Pa. that have been submitted to us using the "Near Me" feature in the FOX43 app: