If you find a beehive near your home, here's what to do

Spring is here and temperatures are on the rise, meaning honeybees may be looking for a new place of residence.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK, Pa. — Spring is here and temperatures are on the rise, meaning honeybees may be looking for a new place of residence.

That means you may soon see some swarms of bees, or even beehives, forming around your apartment or home.

So what should you do if you encounter one?

Dan and Elyse Alleman from Alleman Apiary say the best thing to do is to call your local apiarist, which is beneficial for the homeowner — and the bees, too.

“We’ll remove it and we will take it back to our apiary," Alleman says. "We’ve had several last year that became part of our bee family. We can actually find very good queen’s from them and we breed from them as well.”

The worst thing you could do is to spray them with an insecticide during the day time, as that will just irritate the bees and make the problem worse, the Allemans say.

Some Local Apiarists You Can Contact: