Western Drought | Weather Rewind

The long-standing drought conditions to our west could further impact the prices for a common kitchen staple that's already hurting from the Russia-Ukraine War.

Example video title will go here for this video

OKLAHOMA, USA — It's week two of our new Weather Rewind segment, where we show you the best weather video of the week, with a twist.

This week focuses on shocking drought video from the Plains and the Southwest U.S., plus the impact it could have nationwide on a common kitchen staple.

Bone dry and dusty...that's the view for many wheat farmers out west.

In Oklahoma alone, more than 6,500 wheat farmers are frustrated by the barren and dusty conditions. This brings mounting concern for already hurting wheat prices.

The Russian-Ukraine War brought major impacts, and the continuing drought conditions could hurt prices even more in the months ahead.

Let's rewind—



Nearly every inch of the Sooner State is experiencing some sort of drought.

It's the driest in nearly 100 years, and that includes the well-known "Dust Bowl" of the 1930s and the drought in the 1950s.



Rising temperatures from climate change are playing a role in worsening droughts over time. Most of the Western U.S. and Southern Plains have recorded a one to three degree increase in summer temperatures.



Researchers are working hard to help farmers get their seeds into the ground, especially during these extreme conditions.



They're starting by learning the most they can about different crops before developing drought and disease-resistant wheat varieties.