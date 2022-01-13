Scenarios for our next round of winter weather in Central Pa.

Winter weather is expected to impact our area Sunday into Monday morning.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Meteorologists are keeping a VERY close eye on the development of a winter system that could bring some snow, or a mix of a snow sleet and rain through the mid-Atlantic and the northeast early next week.

There is a question that remains, and the answer to this question will determine which areas of Central Pennsylvania get snow and how much will fall: Where will this storm track?

Models as of recently have been ALL over the place. Some have been tracking westward, others have been tracking eastward. But there is one thing that every single models have agreed on: There is a storm coming that has the potential to create a nasty and dangerous commute on Monday morning.

The storm that we are looking at is set to move right up along the I-95 corridor, or maybe even just to the east of it. Depending on the track, will depend on how much snow we are going to get. Check out the two scenarios below.

Two Different Scenarios

When all is said and done here, we are looking at the potential for two different tracks for our storm this weekend.

Lets start out with the fun track, the southern and eastern track that could bring our favorite type of precipitation: SNOW! This path can be seen by checking out the blue arrow. The southern track moves our area of low pressure system eastward, pushing it closer and closer to the coast. This enables cold, moisture rich air to hang around our area starting Sunday evening. In this case, snow is possible later in the evening and continuing through the early hours of Monday morning before transitioning to sleet and rain. When the storm finally passes, this scenario brings 1-2 inches of snow especially to the north and west Harrisburg.

Scenario 2 is well…..not as much fun. At all. We are looking at extremely limited amounts of snow, with rain mainly dominating the forecast. It also could have a little bit of sleet mixing with it. This track can be seen by checking out the green arrow. This north and western track brings our low pressure system right over Washington DC, keeping colder air to the west and producing the heaviest snow well to the north and west of us.



Look for the storm to move out rapidly on Monday morning in both scenarios.

American vs European Models

The timing of the storm is consistent with both the American and the European models, so lets get that out of the way first.

What is different, is the precipitation types between the two! The American model, also known as the Global Forecasting System (GFS) will bring snow late Sunday evening, transitioning to sleet and possibly rain by early Monday morning.

Meanwhile, the European model, or ECMWF, points more into the direction of a quick hit of snow before transitioning completely into rain. Check it out below.

What we can also say about both models, is that they will produce extremely gusty winds which will impact Central Pa. Wind gusts could reach over 35 miles per hour in Harrisburg on Monday morning.

Regardless, we are still a few days out. Stay with us both on air and online for the latest weather updates, this is an evolving system!