WATCH LIVE: Wolf Administration to hold press conference on snowstorm, COVID-19 vaccine delivery status

The administration is holding a conference call on the statewide response to today's snowstorm and the delivery status of COVID-19 vaccines across Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Wolf Administration is holding a conference call on the statewide response to today's snowstorm and the delivery status of COVID-19 vaccines across Pennsylvania.

PEMA Director Randy Padfield, State Meteorologist Jeff Jumper, PennDOT Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Melissa Batula and Department of Health Senior Advisor for COVID-19 Response Lindsey Mauldin are holding a conference call to discuss the state's response to the snowstorm that is affecting much of the state.

They are also expected to give an update on the impact that the storm has had on COVID-19 vaccine delivery and distribution.