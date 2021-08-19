Water rescues reported along with at least a dozen flooded vehicles in York County

The flooding comes after substantial rain on Wednesday night.

YORK, Pa. — After persistent rain throughout the week, the storm Wednesday night caused widespread flooding throughout York.

Between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m., 10 different water rescues were reported to York County 911, along with at least a dozen vehicles sinking in water.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the flooding at the ramp area below Exit 18 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars Memorial Highway was so high, cars were lifted off the road by the waters.

The Department of Transportation also said that it would like to remind drivers to "Turn Around, Don't Drown," and that this law has a fine between $250 and $500, will take two points from your license, and those needing rescue will also need to pay for the costs of the rescue.