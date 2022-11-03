PennDOT to implement vehicle restrictions on roadways across the state Saturday ahead of predicted winter storm

Additional speed and right-lane restrictions for commercial vehicles will be imposed as necessary on a regional level, PennDOT said.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced on Friday it will implement vehicle restrictions on several Pennsylvania roadways Saturday in anticipation of the winter storm predicted for the weekend.

Additionally, PennDOT said, motorists are advised to avoid unnecessary travel in affected areas during the storm.

Effective at 5 a.m. Saturday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

PA Turnpike I-76 (Mainline) from New Stanton (Exit 75) to Breezewood (Exit 161).

Effective at 5 a.m. Saturday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

Interstate 80 from I-79 to I-99

The entire length of I-99.

Effective at 7 a.m. Saturday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-81 from I-78 to I-80.

Effective at 7 a.m. Saturday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 3 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-80 from I-99 to the New Jersey border

I-81 from I-80 to the New York border

The entire length of I-84

The entire length of I-180

I-380.

Effective at 11 a.m. Saturday, vehicle restrictions are planned for the following roadways at Tier 1 of the commonwealth’s weather event vehicle restriction plan:

I-476 from I-78 to I-81

Restrictions will remain in place until conditions have improved enough to warrant their removal, PennDOT said. Additional speed restrictions and right-lane restrictions for commercial vehicles will be imposed as necessary on a regional level.

Under Tier 1 restrictions, the following vehicles are not permitted on affected roadways:

Tractors without trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded enclosed trailers, open trailers or tank trailers

Tractors towing unloaded or lightly loaded tandem trailers

Enclosed cargo delivery trucks that meet the definition of a CMV

Passenger vehicles (cars, SUV’s, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers

Recreational vehicles/motorhomes

School buses, commercial buses and motor coaches not carrying chains or Alternate Traction Devices (ATD’s)

Motorcycles.

On roadways with Tier 3 restrictions in place, no commercial vehicles are permitted EXCEPT loaded single trailers with chains or approved Alternate Traction Devices.

Additionally, all school buses, commercial buses, motor coaches, motorcycles, RVs/motorhomes and passenger vehicles (cars, SUVs, pickup trucks, etc.) towing trailers are not permitted on affected roadways while restrictions are in place.

PennDOT urges motorists to avoid travel if possible.