Tropical Storm Sally to become a hurricane aiming for Louisiana, Alabama

Heavy rains and a large storm surge possible for parts of the Gulf Coast. This season is already the eighth busiest tropical season, tied with 1969.

WASHINGTON — The eighteenth tropical storm, Sally, formed Saturday afternoon just off the coast of Naples, Florida. This season is already the eighth busiest tropical season, tied with 1969.

Sally is forecast to become a category one hurricane on Monday and possibly making landfall as a cat one Tuesday between New Orleans and Mobile, AL. The general movement is to the west-northwest.

The National Hurricane Center has the main threats as flooding and a large storm surge. Heavy rains, three to six inches, will affect much of Florida as well as the coasts of Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana. Below is one computer model's estimate of rainfall through 4 p.m. Tuesday.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect from Grand Isle, Louisiana to the Alabama/Florida border. This Hurricane Watch includes New Orleans. A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect from the Alabama/Florida border to Ochlockonee River in Florida. A Storm Surge Watch is in effect from the Mouth of the Mississippi River to the Alabama/Florida border.

Warm sea surface temperatures will help fuel this storm.

To learn more about the storm from the National Hurricane Center, click here.

As of 11 p.m. Saturday Sally was about 425 miles south southeast of the Mouth of the Mississippi.



Tropical storm summary and metrics:

Location: 25.7N by 81.9W - 30 miles of the coast of Naples, Florida

Maximum Sustained Winds: 40 MPH

Movement: W or 280 degrees at 7 MPH - 11 KM/H

Minimum Central Pressure: 1004 MB, 29.65 inches