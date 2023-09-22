Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen heads towards East Coast, could become Tropical Storm Ophelia

Our weekend rain maker could be the next named storm, or just short of it, with a wet, windy weekend ahead.

This area of low pressure is already producing a large area of tropical storm force winds along the Southeast Coast. As of the 11 a.m. update from the National Hurricane Center, there are winds of 50 mph gusting to near 65 mph near the center of this storm. While the storm is not in the most favorable environment for tropical development, some increase in strength is possible over the next 12 hours as the system moves north.

The National Hurricane Center's current forecast has the storm developing into a tropical storm before making landfall along the North Carolina coast late Friday night into early Saturday morning. If the storm does get a name, it will be Ophelia. The storm will continue northward into the Mid-Atlantic, losing strength as it continues over land.

As a result, Tropical Storm Warnings are in place from coastal South Carolina north through Delmarva. There are currently no watches or warnings in place for central Pennsylvania.

3-4 feet storm surge is also possible along coastal locations from South Carolina to the New Jersey coastline.

Locally, our focus will be on rainfall amounts and strong winds as it moves through Friday night and for the weekend ahead. Rain will arrive overnight Friday into Saturday. Periods of rain are likely through Saturday with scattered showers continuing on Sunday. Our weather may stay unsettled into early next week too.

Although many of our counties are dealing with drought concerns, widespread rainfall amounts of up to 1-2" may lead to localized flooding concerns. Isolated places could see as much as 3" of rain too. Wind gusts will start to pick up Friday afternoon and will peak during Saturday. Maximum wind gusts will be near 30-35 mph.

Our weekend will also be on the chilly side with clouds and showers keeping our temperatures in the 50s for much of the weekend.