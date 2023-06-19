Tropical Storm Bret likely to hit Caribbean islands with heavy rain, high surf

The storm is expected to gradually weaken when it enters the Caribbean Sea.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Tropical Storm Bret is expected to bring the risk of heavy rain, gusty winds and dangerous ocean conditions when it nears the Caribbean islands later this week.

National Hurricane Center forecasters continue to monitor the system days after it formed from an area of stormy weather that emerged off the African coast late last week.

Tropical Storm Bret has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is located about 945 miles east of the Windward Islands, according to the hurricane center's latest advisory.

It's moving west at 21 mph.

The storm is located in a unique area for this time of year. It's not until later in the hurricane season that most disturbances that originate off the African coast, like this one, develop into tropical cyclones.

Regardless, weather models indicate Tropical Storm Bret will slowly strengthen as it makes its way west over the Atlantic. Hurricane center forecasters no longer believe it will become a hurricane before impacting the Lesser Antilles, however, the forecast bears watching.

Most weather computer models are in agreement and show Bret centering the Caribbean Sea and impacting its islands.

The National Hurricane Center warns the system will bring a risk of flooding from heavy rainfall, hurricane-force winds and dangerous storm surge and waves as it impacts the Lesser Antilles later this week.

It remains too early to say what areas could be impacted later this weekend and beyond. Everyone in the Lesser Antilles, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands should have their hurricane plan in place.