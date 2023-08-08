Tornado touched down in Susquehanna County on Monday

Investigators with the National Weather Service made the determination after surveying the area on Tuesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY, Pa. — Meteorologists from the National Weather Service have determined that a tornado ripped through parts of Susquehanna County on Monday.

Officials surveyed storm damage in Susquehanna County on Tuesday in Lanesboro and Harmony Township.

They said an EF1 tornado touched down around 6:25 p.m. Monday in Harmony Township, taking down trees on Stevens Point Road.

The twister continued into Broome County, New York, with winds of about 90 mph.

A tornado warning for this part of Susquehanna County was issued around 6 p.m. Monday.