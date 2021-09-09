National Weather Service confirms August Dauphin County tornado

The 5.4 mile path of the tornado started just east of Halifax Borough on Aug. 18.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The National Weather Service (NWS) announced on Sept. 8 that a tornado touched down in Dauphin County as Pennsylvania felt the remnants of Hurricane Fred on Aug. 18.

In the report, the NWS says that the tornado, an EF-1, touched down in Halifax Township, just east of Halifax Borough, at 6:31 pm and lasted six minutes.

The EF (Enhanced Fujita) scale categorizes tornados, going from EF-0 (65-85 mph) to EF-5 (greater than 200 mph). An EF-1 Tornado like the one recorded, has speeds ranging from 86 mph to 110 mph. The one seen on Aug. 18 had an estimated top speed of 105 mph.

The report says the tornado began near the intersection of Parmer Drive and Price Road, where it damaged the roof of a barn, before heading north, knocking over and uprooting groves of trees and flattening part of a wheat field.