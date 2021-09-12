TEDxRegenAll event coming to Lancaster to discuss local climate issues and solutions

The event, which will take place on Sunday in Lancaster, will highlight a variety of speakers discussing climate issues and solutions in our area.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Local nonprofit RegenAll is partnering with TEDx to host a speaker series event this Sunday to bring light to climate issues in our community and offer solutions that could help reverse the trend.

Eric Sauder, Founder and Director of RegenAll, is excited to bring a variety of community leaders together for this special event.

"So much about climate change has been doom and gloom," Sauder told Fox43, "and this is going to be three hours that are really hopeful about what Lancaster could be and why climate change is really at the center of that."

These talks will be held TEDx style; short, informative, and powerful. There will be over 10 speakers at the event, whom are leaders in the community ranging in fields from healthcare, to environmental groups, local government, and more. Each will give six minute talks discussing a topics such as food, water, and agriculture.

Sauder hopes that people coming to the event learn more about how these topics and other daily parts of our lives have links to climate.

“Also, to leave seeing how all of these different facets of our community are interconnected together and climate change is really the one multiplying factor that will make all of the other things easier or harder in the future," says Sauder.

Sauder also emphasizes the importance of having these conversations on a local level, not just at national or international scales.

“When so much of the climate conversations are stuck at a national or international level, I think they’re hard to connect to. It’s hard to feel that you really have a point of interaction with that," he tells Fox43. "But we really feel if we can bring it down to the Lancaster level, to our community, that it will be easier for people to be able to grab onto it and know what they can actually do.”

There are a limited amount of tickets to this weekends event. If you are interested in attending, you can get your tickets on the events website. Proof of vaccination will also be required if you are attending the event.