Summer 2023 recap | Home Smart

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Let's take a look back at the data and see how the season of sun, sizzle, and fun stacked up this time around with your FOX43 Weather Smart Team!

When it came to heat, June's average high came in slightly below average despite hitting our first 90-degree day for the season on June 1, and our second on June 2.

July definitely made up for it, with overall average highs about half of a degree above normal.

After recording eleven 90-degree high-temperature days, July came in 15th warmest in the record books.

Lastly, we swung back to near normal when it came to August's average high temperature with only one 90-degree high recorded on August 21st.

This brings our overall total of 90-degree days to 14, lower compared to the totals recorded in 2020, 2021, and 2022, all La Nina summers.

Shifting to rainfall, Harrisburg came in above average through the months of June and July, but August was another story.

Despite most of Pennsylvania getting in on drought-busting rain, south-central Pa. was not as lucky.

Harrisburg only received just over two inches of rain during the month of August, making it the 26th driest on record since 1888.

Although not as wet, August did bring quite a bought of severe weather to the area.