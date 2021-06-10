Summer starts soon: Share the news you see through the FOX43 app

You can share photos and videos of news spotted in your neighborhood right in the FOX43 app, through the "Near Me" feature.

YORK, Pa. — It's out with the new normal and in with the old!

As COVID-19 restrictions ease, mask mandates lift, and summer gets into full swing, we want to see how you're celebrating summer.

Whether you're barbecuing or sitting poolside, show us what's happening in your neighborhood on the FOX43 app.

Here's how to submit photos and videos to us:

How do I submit content?

First, make sure you have the most recent version of the FOX43 app downloaded on your phone. If you have not updated recently, you may need to do a quick update in the app store to see the new feature.

Next, open the app and on the bottom of your screen, click the button that says "Near Me." Then click the orange button in the upper left corner that says “Share with us.”

You can upload up to three photos or one video at a time, and you can take an original photo/video or upload one from your camera roll.

Give your photo or video a brief title (ex: Storm damage in my town), share your name (so we know who to credit), your email and tag the location where you took the photo.

Hit submit, and once you see "success" pop up, your news has reached our team.

Where can I see photos and videos that I submit?