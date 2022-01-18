EMS issues warning after tree falls on Adams County home

Fairfield Fire & EMS urges homeowners to take precautions after multiple trees have fallen on homes due to severe weather.

ADAMS COUNTY, Pa. — Fairfield Fire & EMS is warning homeowners with trees on their properties to take precautions during severe weather events.

On Monday, strong winds packed a punch in some parts of Adams County, causing severe damage as a tree toppled onto a home in Carroll Valley.

Emergency crews noted events like this are rare, but Chief Bill Jacobs of Fairfield Fire & EMS said his department already responded to a similar tree damage incident within the last month.

“We don’t usually see this really happening," said Jacobs. "Over the years, we’ve had a few [of these incidents] happen.”

Jacobs said, in addition to the weather, older ash trees in the area may also be the blame.

“They're getting to the point that any dead snags that are left...can break off or fall anytime,” he said.

To prevent this from happening, arborists urge homeowners with trees on their properties to get them inspected.

“I certainly recommend having a certified arborist come to your property [and] try to identify any possible defects that it may have in it," said Brad Evans, an arborist with 30 years of experience. "Especially for that new homeowner if you haven't had any experience with that tree."

Plus, an inspection could save homeowners big bucks. According to Home Advisor, a home improvement website, removing a tree can cost anywhere from $200 to $2,000.

Based on Home Advisor’s data, tree removal companies may charge based on the tree’s height:

Small (under 30 feet): $200 - $450

Medium (30- 60 feet): $420 - $1,200

Large (60- 80 feet): $800 - $1,500

Extreme (80 feet and above): $1,000 - $2,000

If a tree falls due to severe weather, it may cost homeowners more money depending on the type of equipment needed to take it down, how big the tree is and where it has fallen.