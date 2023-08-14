Storm cleanup continues in southern York County one week later

Residents continue to pick up the pieces after storms rocked the area on Monday, August 7.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Downed trees still cover neighborhoods in Glen Rock, one week after brutal storms rocked the area.

"We had sprinkling cans that never moved, the grill in the back of the house, the cover didn't blow off and you look at some of these [trees] and say 'How does the wind work?'" said Todd Miller.

He and his family were away on vacation last Monday, when he started getting texts with photos of his property from neighbors.

"We knew it was devastation and when we got home we could see it with our own eyes," he said.

Since returning home on Saturday, they've been in cleanup mode.

"I had someone tell me it's like eating an elephant, one bite at a time so that's what we do," Miller explained.

His next door neighbors have a backyard mess of their own. Several large trees fell to the ground.

Thankfully both homes were not damaged at all.

"We've had someone come in to give us an estimate so other than that we can't go any further," said Sidney McWilliams.

Over in North Hopewell Township, repairs are underway at Bill Anderson's auto shop.

The roof was ripped right off in the storm.

"It was very scary," said Anderson. "Don't care to see anything like that again, I wouldn't wish this on anyone"

Severe weather is in the forecast for York County once again Monday night, but Anderson and Miller both believe they'll be okay.

"The building has been stabilized it's not going anywhere," said Anderson. "It's not going to collapse and I have a contractor here doing the work so if the rain comes tonight we should be in good shape"

"[I'm] purely focused on this [mess] and hoping by the end of the week with some helpers and people who have been gracious [we finish], so we're proceeding forward and [it's just] one thing at a time," added Miller.

Both Met-Ed and Adams Electric Cooperative, Inc. confirmed to FOX43 Monday that power has been restored to all customers impacted by outages caused by the August 7 storms.