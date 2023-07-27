Staying safe while outdoors in extreme heat

Heat index values neared 100 degrees by Thursday afternoon.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — From playing pickleball to mowing the grass, people were out early Thursday, trying to beat the heat at Springettsbury Township Park.

“Summer of course, it gets hotter quicker," said Chris Milsom of Hellam Township, one of the pickleball players on the court Thursday. "They start playing here at Springettsbury's courts at 7:30 in the morning."

It’s brutal heat that Rachel Mowry, a nurse practitioner at WellSpan Health's Urgent Care in Springettsbury Township, says can turn dangerous if you’re not careful.

Signs of heat exhaustion can come on quickly.

“Feeling a little sick to your stomach, tired, maybe a mild headache," she explained.

Symptoms can usually be managed at home, according to Mowry, but if they become more severe, it could be time to get to an emergency room.

“It can be hard to remember to take care of yourself when you’re outside having fun," said Mowry.

Doctors stress the importance of staying hydrated, wearing sunscreen, and sticking to light-colored clothes as we endure these sizzling temps.

“We’re very mindful as you see most of us bring plenty of water and there’s water available here too so we’re careful," said Milsom.

Pickleball players plan to be back at the courts early Friday before the sun heats up for another scorcher.

“There will be a group here at 7:30," said Milsom. "How long we hang in there will depend on how windy and how humid it is.”