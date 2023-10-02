Spring-like temperatures forecasted for Phillies Wild Card Series opening games

Heading out to the ballpark to support the Phillies? If so, prepare for spring-like temperatures!

According to FOX43's Weather Team, fans can expect 70-degree temperatures for the first pitch of the Wild Card Series on Tuesday, Oct. 3. Temperatures will cool down- but not by much. Fans may want to bring a light jacket, with temperatures forecasted around 64 degrees by the seventh inning.

It's even warmer for Game 2 on Wednesday, Oct. 4. First pitch will boast temperatures around 73 degrees at 8:08 p.m.; by the seventh inning, temperatures are forecasted at 66 degrees.