Spring allergy forecast for Pennsylvania: 'average,' but stock up on tissues

Spring means more sun, warmer weather and increased outdoors time, but it also means you may find yourself saying “bless you!” a little bit more.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Pennsylvanians might want to think about getting a head start on those allergy medications.

According to meteorologists from Accuweather, we could be in for a brutal pollen season.

Accuweather is predicting that the first few months of pollen season will be around “average”. While it’s not entirely bad news, this still indicates that there will be some runny noses and itchy throats in the very near future.

“We’re starting to see the warmer temperatures come northward a little quicker. Leaves are already coming out on the trees in much of southern PA and we’re really starting to see the allergens climb across the entire state and region.”

Meteorologist Alan Reppert from Accuweather says while tree and grass pollen are expected to be on par with average in Pennsylvania, it’s forecasted to be much worse in parts of the Mid-Atlantic and southeastern US.

“We’re seeing plenty of moisture available, so the trees are really going to produce their pollen a lot quicker this year than we typically see in a normal year.”

So, if you plan on taking a trip to Florida or Georgia this spring, you may want to stock up on those antihistamines!