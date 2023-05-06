Spring 2023 Weather Recap | Home Smart

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — After a mild Winter, our stretch of warm months continued for Spring, especially in March and April.
March's average overall temperature came in about a degree above average.
April's afternoons were significantly warmer, pushing 70° for an average high compared to just under 64° for the seasonal norm. April 2023 was the fifth warmest on record.
May began our transition to 'normal' that we'll continue into the Summer months thanks to an atmospheric transition from La Niña to El Niño. Seasonal high temperatures for May stuck fairly close to average.
It's precipitation where Spring got wonky. March and April combined for an early drought, with only 1.7" of rain falling between March 4th and April 21st.
Those rainfall totals were matched, even surpassed, with one-day rainfalls on April 22nd and April 30th -- taking us out of a drought. That was followed by the driest month of May on record, another drought-inducing month. 0.19" of rain fell in Harrisburg for May, breaking a century-old record back to 1921.