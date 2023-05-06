Spring 2023 Weather Recap | Home Smart

From drought-busting rains and big temperature swings, Spring 2023 didn't disappoint!

Example video title will go here for this video

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — After a mild Winter, our stretch of warm months continued for Spring, especially in March and April.

March's average overall temperature came in about a degree above average.

April's afternoons were significantly warmer, pushing 70° for an average high compared to just under 64° for the seasonal norm. April 2023 was the fifth warmest on record.

May began our transition to 'normal' that we'll continue into the Summer months thanks to an atmospheric transition from La Niña to El Niño. Seasonal high temperatures for May stuck fairly close to average.

It's precipitation where Spring got wonky. March and April combined for an early drought, with only 1.7" of rain falling between March 4th and April 21st.