Snowstorm proves damaging for drivers who decided to venture out on the roads

Tow companies kept busy Wednesday night assisting disabled vehicles and crashes.

Bob Stough of 'Bob Stough Auto Body & Paint' calls it the "calm before the real storm."

On Thursday morning he sat outside his shop clearing the parking lot as he waited for the phone calls that he is certain will come as drivers pick up their damaged vehicles from tow lots following Wednesday's snowstorm.

"What's going to happen here is in the next 2 days a lot of people are going to be calling us because their cars are being towed," he said.

Unlimited Towing can assure Bob Stough, he's not wrong.

The owner said three of his four trucks responded to nearly 20 calls for help Wednesday night.

"Some people were breaking telephone poles off and some people though they were pulling into the Royal Farms parking lot and going down a 20 foot ditch," said Jeffrey Graham, owner of Unlimited Towing.

Graham said he had two more trucks working Thursday morning, but he admitted the calls had slowed.

"It's real slow. I don't know if all the businesses were prepared and shut down more than usual but I expected it to be a lot busier," he said.

In York city alone, 62 cars were towed Wednesday night. The city is towing any vehicle parked along a snow route as York issued a snow emergency at 8am Wednesday that will last through 8am Friday.

The slick and snowy weather, however, can even make it tough for tow crews.

"I mean, you're going places where somebody's already messed up. So, you have to make sure you don't mess up going in cause it's even harder to find an even bigger truck to save you," said Graham.

At the auto body repair shop, Stough said he expected most repairs to involve front bumpers from people sliding off the road.