Landscaping companies not making much off snow this winter

Wednesday's storm was more of a "quick burst" for southern parts of central Pa.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — For those who hook up the plows and hit the roads when the snow comes, Wednesday’s storm was pretty much a bust in York County.

“This is what I call a nuisance snow, it’s enough to keep the body shops busy but I don’t think it’s really enough to be plowable," said Fred Holder Jr. of East York.

It was enough to coat some cars and make the roads a bit slippery.

“They’re pretty slick, it’s the first time really snowing so have to be really careful out there," said Josh Leppo of Hanover.

But it wasn't enough to make snow removal companies like Ryan Smith’s much money.

“At this point I think it’s really just going to convert to rain, be in the upper 40s so it’s going to melt off on its own. The salt we put down is kind of a waste but it’s good to be safe rather than sorry," said Smith, who owns Lewis Burns Tree Services in York County.

It’s been that kind of winter in south-central Pennsylvania, with less than three inches of measurable snow so far this year at Harrisburg International Airport, not including Wednesday's storm.

“Even when we get a storm like this one, you know we were predicting a one to three, now it’s nothing, sometimes it’s 12 inches, 20 inches, you literally never know," explained Smith.

He said it makes preparing for the weather hard.

“It’s really hard, it’s more intuition than anything, it’s a guessing game," said Smith.