Officials discuss preparations ahead of Sunday's winter storm

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Shoppers have been rushing into Hornung’s Hardware True Value store in Harrisburg to get their hands on items like salt, ice melt, snow-blowers, shovels and scrapers.

“One word: crazy. It's been crazy today," said Greg Nies, the manager at Hornung's True Value Hardware store.

Sunday’s winter storm is expected to bring a mix of snow, rain and sleet and expected to last until Monday.

Governor Wolf said in a press conference Friday that his administration is tracking the storm and are prepared for whatever comes.

“We’re keeping our eye on it. We have the stuff to keep the roads clear, so we’re ready," said Governor Tom Wolf.

PennDOT is also closely monitoring the winter storm.

“It’s a good things that forecasters have started to back off in terms of the amount of snow, we still will be ready no matter what comes down," said Fritzi Schreffler, a PennDOT spokesperson.

PennDOT said they had crews out in a couple of counties on Friday pre-treating a few areas.

“Focusing on the interstates, bridges, and overpasses and then focusing on some of the less traveled state roads. just in case we need to pull operators off of those routes to focus on a larger route," said Schreffler.

PennDOT says a decision will be made Sunday morning on what time to call drivers out based on what time they anticipate the storm to hit the area.

“We usually do callouts an hour to two hours ahead of a storm depending on the severity of what we expect to come down. that way it gives them enough time to get there, load up their trucks, make sure gas tanks are filled, they have all the proper equipment and then head out to their routes," said Schreffler.