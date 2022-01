It was a snow-filled Thursday night and Friday morning. Here are the views of a snow covered Central Pa. our viewers have shared with us!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Snow cascaded into Central Pennsylvania beginning Thursday evening.

The snow fell consistently until daybreak Friday morning, creating quite a snowy scene for many across our area.

Some saw up to 7 inches of snow, like in Valley Green, while lower totals were reported across other counties.

Our FOX43 viewers shared these photos with us via the 'Near Me' feature in the FOX43 app: