Live updates: Snow, sleet hit Central Pa.

Winter weather hit the Central Pennsylvania area beginning Sunday morning and continued into Monday.
While we have hit a lull in the forecast, more snow and sleet is expected through Monday evening.
Here are live updates on what the conditions were like in our area:
LIVE UPDATES
9:12 a.m. -- Lancaster County: Back roads and neighborhoods near Oregon Pike in Lancaster are still snow covered. Oregon Pike is drivable as we await the next round of weather.
9:09 a.m. -- Lancaster County: Oregon Pike is fairly clear of snow, different than earlier in the morning.
8:11 a.m. -- Cumberland County: Roadways are mostly clear in Cumberland County.
8:10 a.m. -- Lancaster County: Snow is gathered on the sides of the road; the snow has paused for the time being.
7:47 a.m. -- Cumberland County: Sleet continues to fall in the area, sidewalks and roadways are very slick.
7:42 a.m. -- Lancaster County: Roads are slushy and messy.
7:10 a.m. -- Cumberland County: Carlisle Pike is fairly clear, as opposed to most of the other roads in South Central Pennsylvania.
6:42 a.m. -- Cumberland County: Roadways are clearing in the area, but still messy.
6:16 a.m. -- Lancaster County: Lititz Pike is Lancaster County is covered in snow as crews work to clear the roadway.
6:13 a.m. -- Cumberland County: Conditions are changing by the minute in the area; a mix of sleet and snow falls from the sky.
5:42 a.m. -- Cumberland County: Sleet and snow fall in the area.
5:12 a.m. -- Cumberland County: Plowing is underway in in the area as crews work to clear the snow that fell overnight.
5:10 a.m. -- Cumberland County: Roads are covered in snow as the day begins; driving conditions are not the safest.
4:40 a.m. -- Lancaster County: Roads are snowy and slippery, according to FOX43's Bryanna Gallagher.
4:30 a.m. -- Lancaster County: Bryanna Gallagher updates on conditions on FOX43 Morning News.
Sunday, Jan. 31 -- 4:30 p.m. -- Cumberland County: Roads were snow covered in Lower Allen Township.
Sunday, Jan. 31 -- 2:40 p.m. -- York County: The snow was steadily falling and accumulating in southern York County.
VIEWER SUBMISSIONS
