Live updates: Snow, sleet hit Central Pa.

The snow and sleet hit our area on Sunday and into Monday. Here are live updates from what conditions look like across Central Pennsylvania.

Winter weather hit the Central Pennsylvania area beginning Sunday morning and continued into Monday.

While we have hit a lull in the forecast, more snow and sleet is expected through Monday evening.

Here are live updates on what the conditions were like in our area:

9:12 a.m. -- Lancaster County: Back roads and neighborhoods near Oregon Pike in Lancaster are still snow covered. Oregon Pike is drivable as we await the next round of weather.

Back roads and neighborhoods on the other hand... still pretty messy!



Just be careful if you are heading out. It’s cold so bundle up, and plan ahead because more snow is on the way. @FOX43 ☃️🧣🧤https://t.co/JCJIMMxs3D pic.twitter.com/1WYR9h2m7l — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) February 1, 2021

9:09 a.m. -- Lancaster County: Oregon Pike is fairly clear of snow, different than earlier in the morning.

Oregon Pike in Lancaster County is looking pretty good.



A big difference from what we saw a few hours ago, at the start of our snow coverage this AM. @FOX43



Still be careful, more 🌨 will be be here before you know it! https://t.co/DDydPEJiR9 pic.twitter.com/8TAmkFvhYH — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) February 1, 2021

8:11 a.m. -- Cumberland County: Roadways are mostly clear in Cumberland County.

Conditions are changing rapidly, but here's a look at what some of the roadways in Cumberland County looked like about an hour ago. @FOX43 https://t.co/pPIP3eOe6T pic.twitter.com/5lY877oEbT — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) February 1, 2021

8:10 a.m. -- Lancaster County: Snow is gathered on the sides of the road; the snow has paused for the time being.

This clumpy slushy snow is pretty much consistently on most of the roads in Manheim Township. We’re just outside of Lancaster City right now.



Cars are taking their time this morning🙌🏽 so far haven’t seen any issues where we’ve been! @FOX43 pic.twitter.com/yLINwbRRYr — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) February 1, 2021

7:47 a.m. -- Cumberland County: Sleet continues to fall in the area, sidewalks and roadways are very slick.

A look at snow conditions in Hampden Township, Cumberland County as sleet continues to fall in the area, making sidewalks and some roadways very slick. @FOX43 https://t.co/pPIP3eOe6T pic.twitter.com/Ewu2Yta8Ue — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) February 1, 2021

7:42 a.m. -- Lancaster County: Roads are slushy and messy.

We’re now at the intersection of Manheim and Fruitville Pike in Lancaster County. 🚘❄️🚘❄️



Roads are slushy & messy, that’s for sure! Be careful friends, especially as more snow is headed our way very soon. @FOX43 https://t.co/Uec0JKLCWa pic.twitter.com/YBscI1NCgk — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) February 1, 2021

7:10 a.m. -- Cumberland County: Carlisle Pike is fairly clear, as opposed to most of the other roads in South Central Pennsylvania.

The Carlisle Pike is the best road we’ve seen this morning. Some slush but mostly wet. @FOX43 pic.twitter.com/ytA8HMNxe3 — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) February 1, 2021

6:42 a.m. -- Cumberland County: Roadways are clearing in the area, but still messy.

A look at road conditions at Carlisle Road and Cedar Cliff Drive in Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County. They are improving but are still slushy and messy. @FOX43 https://t.co/pPIP3eOe6T pic.twitter.com/e9IxQHnWoa — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) February 1, 2021

6:16 a.m. -- Lancaster County: Lititz Pike is Lancaster County is covered in snow as crews work to clear the roadway.

Lititz Pike in Manheim Township, Lancaster County.



Not the clearest sight, but crews are out working to keep the roads safe! 🚘@TreniceBtv has more on the what you need to know about traveling this AM, on @FOX43 pic.twitter.com/xH2VwpiZ4R — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) February 1, 2021

6:13 a.m. -- Cumberland County: Conditions are changing by the minute in the area; a mix of sleet and snow falls from the sky.

Conditions are changing by the minute in Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County. We are now seeing a heavier mixture of sleet and snow falling. Sidewalks are getting icy. @FOX43 https://t.co/rYAO7g8qS1 pic.twitter.com/KrKxwvJYsO — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) February 1, 2021

5:42 a.m. -- Cumberland County: Sleet and snow fall in the area.

We are now seeing a mix of sleet and snow falling in Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County. @FOX43

More info on what to expect throughout the day —>> https://t.co/pPIP3eOe6T pic.twitter.com/cO2o72oQCd — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) February 1, 2021

5:12 a.m. -- Cumberland County: Plowing is underway in in the area as crews work to clear the snow that fell overnight.

Plows are out on the roadways clearing snow that fell throughout the night. Road conditions in Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County aren’t the greatest right now.

We will be live all morning with the latest on conditions on @FOX43 pic.twitter.com/ZLofC606Gc — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) February 1, 2021

5:10 a.m. -- Cumberland County: Roads are covered in snow as the day begins; driving conditions are not the safest.

Roads are not great this morning. This is Carlisle Road by Cedar Cliff High School in Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County @FOX43 pic.twitter.com/jdYxRy8wmz — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) February 1, 2021

4:40 a.m. -- Lancaster County: Roads are snowy and slippery, according to FOX43's Bryanna Gallagher.

This is what we’re seeing in most of the neighborhoods, and along side roads in Manheim Township Lancaster County. ❄️❄️❄️❄️



The powdery snow is slippery & roads are slick! Stay with us for team coverage on @FOX43 https://t.co/Uec0JKLCWa pic.twitter.com/uHktKqxxj1 — Bryanna Gallagher (@BGallagherTV) February 1, 2021

4:30 a.m. -- Lancaster County: Bryanna Gallagher updates on conditions on FOX43 Morning News.

Sunday, Jan. 31 -- 4:30 p.m. -- Cumberland County: Roads were snow covered in Lower Allen Township.

Snow covered roads in Lower Allen Township, Cumberland County. @FOX43 pic.twitter.com/M1kJG0l9ID — Chelsea Koerbler (@ChelseaKoerbler) January 31, 2021

Sunday, Jan. 31 -- 2:40 p.m. -- York County: The snow was steadily falling and accumulating in southern York County.

Different scene than this morning:



A solid couple inch and a half is down and there are no signs of stopping after a brief respite in the late AM.



We have your full @FOX43Weather forecast here: https://t.co/qUzwsSZZMN pic.twitter.com/bYWEXrBzz2 — Cale Ahearn (@caleahearn11) January 31, 2021

