Weather

Live updates: Snow, sleet hit Central Pa.

The snow and sleet hit our area on Sunday and into Monday. Here are live updates from what conditions look like across Central Pennsylvania.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — FOR YOUR FULL FOX43 FORECAST -- CLICK HERE

Editor's note: The above video is from Jan. 31.

Winter weather hit the Central Pennsylvania area beginning Sunday morning and continued into Monday.

While we have hit a lull in the forecast, more snow and sleet is expected through Monday evening.

Here are live updates on what the conditions were like in our area:

LIVE UPDATES

9:12 a.m. -- Lancaster County: Back roads and neighborhoods near Oregon Pike in Lancaster are still snow covered. Oregon Pike is drivable as we await the next round of weather.

9:09 a.m. -- Lancaster County: Oregon Pike is fairly clear of snow, different than earlier in the morning.

8:11 a.m. -- Cumberland County: Roadways are mostly clear in Cumberland County.

8:10 a.m. -- Lancaster County: Snow is gathered on the sides of the road; the snow has paused for the time being.

7:47 a.m. -- Cumberland County: Sleet continues to fall in the area, sidewalks and roadways are very slick.

7:42 a.m. -- Lancaster County: Roads are slushy and messy.

7:10 a.m. -- Cumberland County: Carlisle Pike is fairly clear, as opposed to most of the other roads in South Central Pennsylvania.

6:42 a.m. -- Cumberland County: Roadways are clearing in the area, but still messy.

6:16 a.m. -- Lancaster County: Lititz Pike is Lancaster County is covered in snow as crews work to clear the roadway.

6:13 a.m. -- Cumberland County: Conditions are changing by the minute in the area; a mix of sleet and snow falls from the sky.

5:42 a.m. -- Cumberland County: Sleet and snow fall in the area.

5:12 a.m. -- Cumberland County: Plowing is underway in in the area as crews work to clear the snow that fell overnight.

5:10 a.m. -- Cumberland County: Roads are covered in snow as the day begins; driving conditions are not the safest.

4:40 a.m. -- Lancaster County: Roads are snowy and slippery, according to FOX43's Bryanna Gallagher.

4:30 a.m. -- Lancaster County: Bryanna Gallagher updates on conditions on FOX43 Morning News.

Sunday, Jan. 31 -- 4:30 p.m. -- Cumberland County: Roads were snow covered in Lower Allen Township.

Sunday, Jan. 31 -- 2:40 p.m. -- York County: The snow was steadily falling and accumulating in southern York County.

VIEWER SUBMISSIONS

Here is a gallery of the viewer submissions our FOX43 viewers sent us through the 'Near Me' portion of the FOX43 app:

Snow, sleet hit Central Pa.

Amy Buschman
Went for a hike yesterday around Lake Williams, this is Addison, Allie and Mocha!! Credit: Amy Buschman

