Slick roadways and poor visibility caused the multi-vehicle pile-up on I-81: police

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A sudden, torrential downpour reportedly caused the multi-vehicle pile-up on Interstate-81 Southbound in Lebanon County. The pile-up closed a portion of the interstate for several hours Thursday afternoon and evening.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, the downpour on July 28 caused extremely slick roadways and poor visibility.
As a result of the road and weather conditions, traffic slowed which caused a 14-vehicle pile-up across both southbound lanes, as well as the median and shoulder of the interstate.
This was just one of three crashes that occurred at I-81 southbound in the area of mile markers 86.4 and 97.5.
Several minor injuries were reported as a result of the crashes.
One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries reported.
I-81 southbound was closed until 1 a.m. on Friday, July 29.