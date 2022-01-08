Slick roadways and poor visibility caused the multi-vehicle pile-up on I-81: police

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the downpour caused extremely slick roadways and poor visibility, resulting in multiple crashes.

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — A sudden, torrential downpour reportedly caused the multi-vehicle pile-up on Interstate-81 Southbound in Lebanon County. The pile-up closed a portion of the interstate for several hours Thursday afternoon and evening.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, the downpour on July 28 caused extremely slick roadways and poor visibility.

As a result of the road and weather conditions, traffic slowed which caused a 14-vehicle pile-up across both southbound lanes, as well as the median and shoulder of the interstate.

This was just one of three crashes that occurred at I-81 southbound in the area of mile markers 86.4 and 97.5.

Several minor injuries were reported as a result of the crashes.

One person was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries reported.