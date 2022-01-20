Let's go skiing! | Wandering Weatherman

It's officially winter in South Central Pa., and nothing says winter like skiing.

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — It's finally starting to feel like winter in Pennsylvania, and nothing says winter like skiing.

This is why FOX43's Greg Perez decided to take a trip to the Roundtop Mountain Resort in Lewisberry.

Located in Warrington Township with over 100 skiable acres and a tubing park available, it really seems like this mountain has it all.

RoundTop has 22 trails available, including six green circles, four blue squares, seven black diamonds, and two double black diamonds for the daredevils out there. It also has three trails for people who enjoy terrain parks.

While this winter has been less snowy than usual, there’s still plenty of snow on the mountain and here’s why: because Roundtop uses machines!

Roundtop Mountain has snowmaking ponds with a total capacity of over 35 million gallons. Cold water gets pumped up the mountain, but H2O is only half of the equation.

Air, that’s the other half.

Airless guns are used to propel water into the air to make snow, and they only require a very small amount of compressed air to keep things going. On the front of the gun there are rings with water nozzles attached to them, these rings open and close to adjust the amount of water used as the temperature fluctuates.