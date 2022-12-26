Skiers embracing below-average temperatures

After a holiday weekend of freezing temperatures, skiers layered up and hit the slopes.

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Although it was another day of freezing temperatures, it did not stop skiers from getting out and enjoying the rest of their holiday weekend.

The Monday after Christmas saw plenty of skiers and snowboarders at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area in Monroe County.

A welcome sign after a frigid holiday weekend.

"So, really, the cold weather came at the perfect time. We were able to make a ton of snow," said Rachel Wyckoff, Shawnee Mountain Ski Area Marketing Director. "Christmas Eve, Christmas Day tends to be a little bit quieter because our guests are with their families, but Christmas day was sunny, so we did see a few guests come out, and then today, of course, the holiday week, a lot of people are off work, so it is definitely our busy season."

Joshua Engel drove in from New Jersey to get some runs in with his family, and the below-average temperatures were definitely on his mind.

"But yeah, it's been pretty cold. I know back in Jersey I'm a plumber; I've just seen a ton of burst pipes, said Engel. "It's freezing; I think it's more colder than our regular winter."

'It was pretty windy, and I was like nervous about that, but that was the only thing, but today is pretty good, honestly,' said Katelyn Dolloway of Pike County.

Dolloway was worried about how the cold temperatures would affect her at different spots on the mountain.

"My breathing is fine and everything," said Dolloway. "I know they say when you get to the top of the mountain, you have some issues there, but no, I'm fine."

It's the first time this year Tristan Mimnaugh has been able to get out on the slopes. He's been keeping tabs on the weather.

"Believe it was Saturday, it was in the negative 3 degrees, and I really wanted to get out here this Monday to come out here and enjoy some time out here," said Mimnaugh.

He says the cold weather is just something you need to prepare for.

"The only time it does bother me is when I'm going up the ski lift, you know," says Mimnaugh. "I layered up. I got my heavy coat on, a sweatshirt, two pairs of pants. I'm ready for this."