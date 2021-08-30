Want to help Hurricane Ida victims? Here are six ways

Here are some organizations you can support to help those impacted by the hurricane.

SAN ANTONIO — In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, people in other areas are wondering what they can do to help those impacted. We've rounded up a list of several organizations looking for help.

The United Cajun Navy provides holiday meals, toys, medical supplies, generators and much more at no cost to those who need them. You can learn more here or click here to donate items.

The Salvation Army supports survivors and rescue workers by giving them food, drinks, shelter, emotional and spiritual care – along with other emergency services. You can also call them at (800) SAL-ARMY.

The American Red Cross is looking for donations to help people in Louisiana. You can donate online here or by calling (800) RED-CROSS and text the word IDA to 90999 to make a $10 donation.

The San Antonio Humane Society is lending a hand to help care and place animals moved out of Houston to make room for an influx from New Orleans. Visit their page to see what needs they have.

World Central Kitchen gives back by donating fresh meals to communities in need. To get more information on how to support the organization financially, click here.