Couple survives, house split in half by fallen tree

Wyatt Hardiman was napping right where the tree would fall moments later.

KENSINGTON, Md. — With 30 years for the Hardiman family in this house, it's easy for friends to see what they lost in Saturday's storm.

But, knowing what happened just seconds before a tree fell and split the home on Plyers Mill Road in half, family members see something more.

"I can't believe we got so lucky," said Matthew Hardiman, who grew up in the home with his two sisters and whose parents were still living there.

His father Wyatt Hardiman says he was napping on a couch right where the tree landed. But just moments before it fell, he says his wife Gina convinced him they should take cover in the basement.

"The second we got down there, the lights all go off, and then I hear a bunch of upstairs things cracking and popping," said Wyatt who was napping after celebrating his 66th birthday earlier in the day with family.

"If I hadn't gone just that moment when my woke me up, it was by the grace of God. It was providential that we got down there," he said.

Both made it out unharmed.

"The fact that everybody is still smiling and I can go to the Nats game with my dad for his birthday today, such a relief," said Matthew. "So grateful."

In the two days since, a constant stream of pictures taken out of curiosity. Monday, McKenzie Mauss and her husband stopped out of concern.

"100% imagining our family in this situation and what we would need," she said after she and her husband left letter on what remains of the front steps with an offer for a family they don't even know.

"We have a full basement with a spare room," she said. "So, we thought, 'we would need a place to stay.' So, we wanted to drop a letter of just to offer our space in case they need it," said Mauss.

Wyatt Hardiman says it's too soon to know for sure if the house will have to be torn down.