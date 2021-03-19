1, 2, 3, 4 - let's talk severe weather outlooks: Bradon's Barometer

Marginal, slight, enhanced and more - what does it all mean?

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — We are in a slight risk for severe weather. On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re at a 2.”

What? Oh, that must be no big deal then, right?

No, it’s a pretty big deal. This blog, we’re talking about the Storm Prediction Center’s Severe Weather Outlook Scale.

First off, the Storm Prediction Center (SPC) is a government agency that is part of the National Centers for Environmental Prediction (NCEP). They’re a blog all on their own. But NCEP is part of the National Weather Service (NWS), which is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

It’s like a series of those little Russian Matryoshka, or nesting, dolls—one inside another, inside another You get the idea. Basically, NOAA is a huge umbrella, pun intended. Also, holy acronyms!

Anyway, the SPC is in charge of forecasting risk of severe thunderstorms across the Continental United States (CONUS) – another acronym for you. They issue outlooks, discussions, watches and more. They’re also in charge of issuing those maps you see us use before severe weather called convective outlooks – they look like this:

We use them several times a year to show you that, “Hey, we’re getting storms today and it could be a big deal.” It’s a premier graphic in our newscasts during severe weather season for risk of flooding, gusty winds, hail and tornadoes.

But over the past several years, both the public and meteorological community have grown a bit more weary of the complex nature of the scale. You’ll often see the FOX43 Weather Team only say, “On a scale of 1-to-5, we’re at a 3,” rather than the wording of the outlooks. Here’s why:

On Wednesday, March 17th, there was a huge severe weather outbreak across Alabama, Mississippi and the rest of the southern states (see image above). The scale was about as high as it gets, with a “high risk” in both Mississippi and Alabama. On a scale of 1-to-5, it’s a 5. A scale like that, easy enough to understand, right?

But a 5-out-of-5 is exceedingly rare. We’ll get 3-out-of-5 a few times a year, and I’ve personally seen some of the largest tornadoes on those days. It sort of lulls you into a little bit of comfort. The larger problem, though, exists in the naming of these categories as follows.

Marginal

Slight

Enhanced

Moderate

High

As part of my capstone project, I looked into whether or not the general public correctly interprets the SPC naming convention for Convective Outlooks correctly.



They do not.



The survey consisted of over 4,000 participants in the southeast US. pic.twitter.com/XQGiegiJw8 — Alex Forbes (@AForbesWx) April 30, 2020

First of all, a general complaint is that the public misunderstands “enhanced.” It’s right in the middle of the scale. Shouldn’t that be moderate? What does enhanced or slight even mean? Or, the real question that even I ask: Is this too many categories? Are we getting too specific here for the general public’s warning?

Let’s talk definitions. Take a look at the graphic below from the SPC’s website.

This is a broken down definition of something that still is confusing to the public. On a marginal day, often people are lulled into thinking that a 1-out-of-5 isn’t a big deal and they probably won’t see storms. And honestly, they’re right to an extent. The storms should be isolated and not extraordinarily strong. But, you should still be on your guard.

The real confusion from our social media feeds falls on slight-enhanced-moderate and what those mean. That’s where the level numbers 2-3-4 help rather than the words themselves. You could bust on any of these days and not get storms, sure. That happens with any forecast. But, if the forecast verifies, you could have some pretty big differences. Plus, what really is the difference between “scattered,” “numerous,” or “widespread” being possible, likely and expected to give it four separate threat levels?

Meteorologist Matthew Cappucci of the Washington Post's Capital Weather Gang has a great article about the confusion from 2020 you can find here.

The SPC’s website says it best when referring to a slight risk, but this goes for a general policy as well:

"Just because a 2-SLGT-yellow risk is forecast does not necessarily mean that the thunderstorms within the risk area will be slightly severe. Sometimes, violent tornadoes occur in 2-SLGT-yellow, 3-ENH-orange, or 4-MDT-red risk areas as opposed to 5-HIGH-magenta. The reason for this is the synoptic situation producing the violent tornadoes may be confined to a relatively small area or a conditional, uncertain situation. “

It's times like this when the wording "moderate" just doesn't do it for me. Sounds too benign for the possible situation at hand #wxtwitter pic.twitter.com/qiEkkBcQrL — Marshall Shepherd (@DrShepherd2013) April 11, 2020

That being said, is there a simpler way of doing things? After all, once you get beyond the basic thunderstorm 1-to-5 outlook, then there’s outlooks for wind, hail and tornadoes. Those outlooks include percentages like 2%, 5%, 30%, 30% but hatched, which is extra somehow. That’s even more detail! (More info here)

Meteorologists understand it, sure. But if our idea is to make the general public better understand, is it doing its job?

This is not by any means an attempt to criticize the hard working men and women of the SPC. Trying to give an accurate, easily understandable outlook of a situation that is insanely difficult to predict and understand is one of the toughest jobs imaginable. On top of trying to break down number of storms, severity of storms, tornado risk and more. It's difficult. But, research shows the public doesn't understand it.

Should we go back to a “Low-Medium-High” risk and call it a day? Not try to be too specific where it causes more confusion than clarity? Or, does the current system work and the public needs to better understand it themselves?

Like all annoying backseat drivers, I don’t have the solution – only offer up the questions. Let me know what you think. Send me an email at blong@fox43.com

Until next time,