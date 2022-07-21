Those 60 and older can cool off at local senior centers around the state

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editors note: The attached video is from July 19.
With temperatures showing no sign of cooling down and a heat emergency officially declared, seniors can cool off at these local spots.
Senior Centers are opening their doors as cooling centers for older residents who may not be able to beat the heat at home.
The following Senior Centers are open to provide relief from the heat for residents ages 60 and older.
Crispus Attucks Association: 605 South Duke Street, York 17401-3111
Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(717) 848-3610
Delta Area Senior Center: 5 Pendyrus Street- Suite 1, Delta, 17314
Hours: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(717) 456-5753
Dillsburg Senior Activity Center: 1 North Second Street, Dillsburg, 17019
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(717) 432-2216
Golden Connections Community Center: 20-C Gotham Place, Red Lion, 17356
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
(717) 244-7229
Heritage Senior Center: 3700-4 Davidsburg Road, Dover, 17315
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
(717) 292-7471
Northeastern Senior Community Center: 131 Center Street Otterbein United Methodist Church, Mount Wolf, 17347
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
(717) 266-1400
Red Land Senior Center: 736 Wyndamere Road, Lewisberry, 17339
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(717) 938-4649
September House: 1251 West King Street, York, 17404
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(717) 848-4417
South Central York County Senior Center: 150 East Main Street, New Freedom, 17349-9750
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
(717) 235-6060
Stewartstown Senior Center: 26 S. Main Street, Stewartstown, 17363
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
(717) 993-3488
Susquehanna Area Senior Center: 2427 Craley Road, Wrightsville, 17368
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
(717) 244-0340
White Rose Senior Center: 27 South Broad Street, York, 17403
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
(717) 843-9704
Windy Hill on the Campus: 1472 Roth’s Church Road, Suite 103, Spring Grove, 17362
Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
(717) 225-0733
Yorktown Senior Center: 509 Pacific Avenue, York, 17404
Hours: Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
(717) 854-0693