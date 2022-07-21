Those 60 and older can cool off at local senior centers around the state

With temperatures showing no sign of cooling down and a heat emergency officially declared, seniors can cool off at these local spots.

Senior Centers are opening their doors as cooling centers for older residents who may not be able to beat the heat at home.

The following Senior Centers are open to provide relief from the heat for residents ages 60 and older.

Crispus Attucks Association: 605 South Duke Street, York 17401-3111

Hours: Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(717) 848-3610

Delta Area Senior Center: 5 Pendyrus Street- Suite 1, Delta, 17314

Hours: Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(717) 456-5753

Dillsburg Senior Activity Center: 1 North Second Street, Dillsburg, 17019

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(717) 432-2216

Golden Connections Community Center: 20-C Gotham Place, Red Lion, 17356

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(717) 244-7229

Heritage Senior Center: 3700-4 Davidsburg Road, Dover, 17315

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

(717) 292-7471

Northeastern Senior Community Center: 131 Center Street Otterbein United Methodist Church, Mount Wolf, 17347

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

(717) 266-1400

Red Land Senior Center: 736 Wyndamere Road, Lewisberry, 17339

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(717) 938-4649

September House: 1251 West King Street, York, 17404

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(717) 848-4417

South Central York County Senior Center: 150 East Main Street, New Freedom, 17349-9750

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.

(717) 235-6060

Stewartstown Senior Center: 26 S. Main Street, Stewartstown, 17363

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

(717) 993-3488

Susquehanna Area Senior Center: 2427 Craley Road, Wrightsville, 17368

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

(717) 244-0340

White Rose Senior Center: 27 South Broad Street, York, 17403

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

(717) 843-9704

Windy Hill on the Campus: 1472 Roth’s Church Road, Suite 103, Spring Grove, 17362

Hours: Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

(717) 225-0733

Yorktown Senior Center: 509 Pacific Avenue, York, 17404

Hours: Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.