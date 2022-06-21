Selinsgrove greenhouse remembers Hurricane Agnes

A greenhouse in Snyder County is remembering the flooding Agnes caused on the Isle of Que near Selinsgrove.

SELINSGROVE, Pa. — The Isle of Que is part of Selinsgrove, located along the Susquehanna River and Penns Creek.

"It's a nice recreational area. There's boat launches here, and it's a great haven for walking and riding bikes," said Ed Auman, owner of Rine's Florist and Prettyleaf Greenhouses.

The business has been on the Isle of Que for 107 years and has been through both fire and flooding.

"We've gone through '72. There was a flood, I believe, in '78. I've been here for the '96 flood, the 2004 flood, and the 2011 flood," Auman said.

Auman bought the business in 1995. He lives and works on the Isle of Que and says flooding is a worry, but you learn how to deal with it.

"Every year, we watch the weather and see what's going to happen. You live year to year, and you never know," Auman said.

Auman was not in Selinsgrove when Hurricane Agnes flooded the island, but his customers remember it well.

"It has been rather devastating for the people who have lived here, but there are so many local residents that have stayed, and they have been resilient to all the floods and bounced back and have continued to live here. I think that's a testament to the people of Selinsgrove," Auman said.

As a way of remembering Agnes, Rine's is giving back to the people who live on the Isle of Que.

Auman is giving Isle of Que residents a $30 voucher to his greenhouse on Friday, during the week of the 50th anniversary of Hurricane Agnes. Residents can pick out plants of their choice.

"As a way of saying thank you for staying here, thank you for living here, and just a way to remember what did happen," Auman said.

Auman says this week's anniversary certainly won't be something to celebrate. Instead, he is giving away plants to remember what happened here 50 years ago.