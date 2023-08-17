Second tornado confirmed in York County from early August storm

The National Weather Service at State College has confirmed that a second tornado touched down in York County during a storm on Aug. 7.

Example video title will go here for this video

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Aug. 16.

The National Weather Service at State College (NWS) has confirmed that a second tornado touched down in York County during a storm on Aug. 7 that caused damage to the surrounding communities.

According to the NWS survey summary, the tornado began on the south side of N. Church St. in Black Rock and continued northeast across the road. The tornado maintained a northeasterly track to Glenville Road and lifted before it could cross, the summary said.

The tornado peaked with winds of 105 mph, and had a path of just over half a mile with a max width of 75 yards, the survey summary stated.

As a result, several trees were damaged, and at least one building was destroyed while another had its roof collapse in.