Here's how one doctor says to alleviate allergy symptoms

Allergy season is in full swing and if you find yourself sneezing a little more this year, you’re not alone!

Example video title will go here for this video

Experts say that more people are bringing up allergy complaints when visiting their doctor and that allergy symptoms have gotten progressively worse for people over the years.

So, if you are one of those people suffering due to the high pollen rates this spring, what can you do to alleviate symptoms?

The best treatment is often prevention, but if you are exposed to allergens, Dr. Anna Grigoryeva with WellSpan’s Ear, Nose, Throat and Hearing services recommends a saline rinse.

“What that does is literally flush out the allergens from your nose," Grigoryeva explained. "Most of us are exposed to allergens primarily from breathing them in through our nose, so by flushing the nose out you significantly decrease exposure, which is really one of the main forms of treatment.”

Humidifiers can also be very helpful in the fight against allergies, especially for patients who have year-long symptoms.

“Another thing I find helpful, more so in the winter, is using a humidifier," Grigoryeva said. "A lot of patients are allergic to dust, and when we use heat in the household the air is dry, so dust tends to flow through the air a lot more.”

Doctors also suggest checking your local pollen forecast ahead of planning your outdoor activities.