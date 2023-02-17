New administration, new debate on RGGI

The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative remains a top list item in Harrisburg.

Example video title will go here for this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. — It's been four years since the debate about Pennsylvania joining the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) began, now in its second gubernatorial administration.

This has been four years of discussion, assumption of annexation into the initiative and eventually executive order and court cases.

However, in the 2023 state budget, Governor Josh Shapiro accounts for more than $600M as revenue generated from RGGI.

This comes as Republicans continue to fight joining the initiative, and a years-long battle in Commonwealth Court nears its conclusion about the legality of then-governor Tom Wolf joining the coalition in 20202 by executive order.